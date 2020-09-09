Share:

Kuninori Matusda, Ambassador of Japan called on Federal Minister for Defence, Mr.Pervez Khattak, at Islamabad on Wednesday. The Minister appreciated Japan’s keen interest in promoting peace and stability initiatives.

The Defence Minister highlighted the historical close ties between Pakistan and Japan. He appreciated Japanese support for prosperity and development in Pakistan over the years. He expressed the hope that Japan would help create economic activities in Pakistan through mutually beneficial participation in CPEC as well as considering investment in maritime and industrial manufacturing sectors.

The Defence Minister also appreciated the role of Japan in the promotion of peace and stability in Afghanistan and South Asian Region. He also stressed that South Asia’s peace is linked with peaceful resolution of Kashmir Dispute.

The Minister also commended the efforts of Japanese Government for regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-Military and Military to Military Dialogues, adding that such interactions are a concrete expression of the desire of both the countries to enhance mutual defence collaboration. He mentioned the potential to cooperate in the defence field and need to strengthen the existing level of defence collaboration. The Japanese Ambassador assured of his Government’s continued support to Pakistan and exploring new avenues of mutual collaboration.