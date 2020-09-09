Share:

Peshawar - Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Technology (IT) Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said the provincial government would utilize all possible resources to make Khyber Medical University (KMU), Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and KMU-Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS) ideal institutions of the country.

Ziaullah Bangash said immediate steps would be taken to set up physical therapy and paramedical institutes in Kohat in collaboration with KMU during the current session. He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting regarding progress and issues of KIMS, KIDS and establishment of Physical Therapy and Paramedical Institutes at Kohat.

The meeting was also attended by KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Principal KIMS Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad, Principal KIDS Prof. Dr. Siddiq Aslam and other concerned officials of KMU.

Ziaullah Bangash was informed that construction of new buildings for KIMS and KIDS in Kohat costing Rs.2197 million was in final stages. Only Rs.200 million had been allocated for the project in the current fiscal year which was causing difficulties in the completion of the projects. If in the revised ADP Rs.500 million were allocated for these projects, then both projects could be completed by June 2021.

The KP CM Advisor assured the meeting that not only the issue of required Rs.500 million but the long pending issue of declaring KDA and LMH as teaching hospitals along with review of the MoU between KMU and Health Department would be discussed in a special meeting with the provincial minister of health and finance, secretary of health and other concerned officials to resolve the issues and ensure availability of funds in this regard.

He said he would soon meet the concerned officials of WAPDA and Public Health to provide electricity and water facilities on emergency basis to functional girls hostel in the new building of KIMS and KIDS. His mission was to develop and provide health and education facilities to the people of Kohat and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Ziaullah Bangash said that physical therapy and paramedical institutes would be set up in Kohat with the special support of KMU from the current academic year and all requirements for making the nursing school a college would be met on priority basis.

He said that KMU had made remarkable progress in various fields of medicine in a short span of 12 years and it was expected that journey of progress and achievements under the leadership of the present young vice chancellor would continue faster in the upcoming days.