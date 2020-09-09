Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Government Educational Institution (Cantt/Garrison) has devised and enforced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of educational institutions to ensure safety of students and teachers. According to the spokesman Wajid Masaud, in Institutions, maximum 25 students will be allowed in a classroom and classes will also be scheduled in batches on alternative days. It will be compulsory for the schools to arrange sanitizers for the students. Temperature of each student and staff will be checked while entering the educational facility. As per the SOPs, there will complete ban on any type of function, ceremony & Assembly in the schools.