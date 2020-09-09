Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country has reported 5 deaths and 330 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours as downward trend continues in the country. The country has reported 141 coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the virus in the country. With the new recoveries, the total has risen to 286,157. Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 47 coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours. Of these, 12 cases and one death were reported in the capital. GB reported 33 cases while AJK recorded two cases during this period. Punjab has reported 80 coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the provincial tally has risen to 97,306 while the death toll is 2,211. Balochistan has reported 29 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 13,321, according to the officials. No new deaths were reported, with the provincial death toll standing at 145. The number of Covid-19 cases has reached 13,321 in Balochistan after 29 more people contracted the virus. As many as 11,861 patients have recovered so far in the province.