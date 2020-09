Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Moscow on Wednesday, on two-day visit to attend the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He is paying the visit on the invitation of his Russian Counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of SCO-CFM meeting.