Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the government is committed to provide research based educational facilities to the youth of the province.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said huge resources have been set aside for upgradation and reforms in Elementary and Secondary Education aim at to provide better future to the young generation.

Mahmood Khan said the government has decided to amend university Act which will help in recruiting Vice Chancellor besides improving administrative and financial matters in educational institutions.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman also attended the meeting.