Share:

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a word frequently used in psychology, a disorder that many people suffer from but have no idea it exists so commonly. It is a set of reactions that can occur after someone has been through a traumatic event. The chances of PTSD depend upon the level of stress one goes through and the type of event experienced. PTSD is something you either have or do not have there is no middle ground. It takes some people years to recognize that they have PTSD because the brain is not functioning normally so of course it is possible for a person to believe that they do not have PTSD.

The main symptoms of PTSD include; re-living the traumatic event (through distressing, unwanted memories, vivid nightmares and/or flashbacks), avoiding reminders of the traumatic event (including activities, places, people, thoughts or feelings that bring back memories of the trauma), negative thoughts and feelings (such as fear, anger, guilt, or feeling flat or numb a lot of the time, feel cut-off from friends and family, or lose interest in day-to-day activities), feeling wound-up (having trouble sleeping or concentrating, feeling angry or irritable, taking risks, being easily startled, and/or being constantly on the lookout for danger). It is not unusual for people with PTSD to experience other mental health problems as well, like depression and anxiety.

Nowadays, living during the time of pandemic, people have got quite a time for research and time to focus on mental health issues. So many search engines provide substantial amount of knowledge to one who seek. On the other hand, this time has also proven to be rather contagious for many dealing with abuse either mental or physical in a result a trauma conjointly arises. People who do not suffer with PTSD cannot understand the horror of living with this trauma and people who do suffer with this trauma sometimes do not understand that their brain is causing them chaos and the inability to function.

Having been abused in the past, and having experienced most of the life being run by PTSD symptoms, one must take steps to heal once and for all otherwise may even make you unwell physically too.

Let us focus on how to get rid of this chain of reactions:

Essentially, it involves developing a very strong and unshakeable self-love. Easier said than done! Right? Self-love is one of the main features in our life. It starts with reparenting & reconnecting with yourself or your inner child if the abuse happened in early childhood (use whichever phase that’s needed to be healed). As often happens when abused very early in life, we lose the ability to love ourselves, because we were either taught we were unlovable, or we decided we were unlovable because we were damaged, broken, flawed, even guilty for what happened even though it was not our fault.

Even if we think we love our self, there is still an aspect of ourselves that is constantly causing us to react to life in ways that are not helpful for us. The answer is still to love that part of us back to wholeness.

The second thing to do is to work on the false limiting beliefs you have about yourself, like the ‘I am not lovable’ one, and ones like ‘I am going to die alone with no one to love me’ and a whole lot more. These are obviously false beliefs, but they run the show because they operate in our subconscious mind as a form of self-protection. Now that we are adults, these beliefs are not serving us anymore and they need to be found, and the truth about us be inserted into place. If we do this under self-hypnosis, we can get to the origin of these beliefs and once we adjust the first one, the rest of the occasions in our life that they were reinforced, become adjusted like pearls falling off a string when you cut the string.

Another aspect of PTSD that is common, is the inner critic that talks nonstop, pointing out our faults, tells us how we should have handled a certain situation, speaks in other people’s voices who are causing us anxiety and is difficult to silence. Well, time to silence it now! This can be done partly by creating an inner dialogue with your inner self. By doing this, it keeps you in the moment because of it you are focused on what you are doing, and this is called Mindfullness another valuable tool for healing.

Praise yourself when you accomplish something, no matter how small, you praise yourself for getting it done. After a couple of weeks of this, you may not only notice the pleasure that goes through your whole being when you praise yourself, and also the inner critic is going to disappear. Vanish, Vamoosed! For many of you it may try to come back when stress occurs, grief yourself for a while it’s not unhealthy, be it 3-4 days or as many as you want. But remember you’re stronger than this, you have beaten it once you will definitely kick it once again, cannot let it control you over. This will give you a remarkable confidence booming your self-esteem, given how disabling the PTSD can be, so at this this point you will know how the healing processes works.

Now after the healing starts within you, it’s time to start setting your goals initiating from the minor ones till you reach your major ones.

Hopefully, you are able to heal the events that caused the PTSD and bring its effect on your life down from 100% to a manageable 5% or less on good days and only up to say 30% on really bad days. But now you have the tools, well practised tools, to bring yourself back into balance fairly quickly.

The traumas never go away, we can never forget them, but they do become the foundational strength on which we build our life and lose their impact on us. It takes incredible strength to survive what happened to us, and this strength is unique to all survivors. That strength is what can enable us to achieve anything we want to in life once we are healed and step into our power that is ours to use.