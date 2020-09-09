Share:

Being confident empowers everyone to go ahead and try the best of him or her. Actually, self-confidence is self-power which leads to abundance of happiness, the happiness of being with yourself, the happiness of succession, the happiness of being as confident which shocks others to confront and the happiness of being superior, however no one is superior or inferior because of his own lifestyles.

Furthermore, due to self-confidence and self-esteem the leaders are called leaders. So, everyone should fix it in his mind that without believing yourself no one can be self-confident and without these your dreams remain dreams and you cannot succeed because, after all, a strong faith in yourself makes you try again and again which is the only thing to bring your dreams into reality. It simply means for achieving success and being confident everyone must believe himself or herself.

Undoubtedly, self-confidence inspires people as well as the person who is confident that what he does is right feels proud to his own self and there is no doubt that we all want to inspire others and be like leaders but alas, most of us lacks self-confidence and for that we also do not have a strong faith on our lives which is the actual cause of lacking self-confidence. Clearly, we have to believe ourselves to build self-confidence.

Really, the person who believes in himself will never lose self-confidence. So, for being confident in yourself, everyone should believe that what he does is easy for him or her and is also satisfactory.

PARVEZ MOULA BAKHSH,

Karachi.