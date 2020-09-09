Share:

Islamabad - The overall collection of bills by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) was 88.13 per cent while the losses were 8.69 per cent during 2018-19.

Giving a clarification regarding the figure pertaining to transmission & distribution losses and less recovery by NEPRA performance report of Discos and KE for 2018-19, a spokesman of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) said that the company does not agree with the figures given in the report regarding IESCO performance carried by a section of press.

It is worth to mention here that NEPRA performance report 2018-19 has said that DISCOs including QESCO, SEPCO and HESCO, PESCO and IESCO have failed to achieve full recoveries in FY 2018-19. According the report, IESCO recoveries were 88 per cent.

The report noted that after QESCO, IESCO is the second largest contributor in this huge revenue loss i.e. more than Rs20 Billion. Clarifying the figures, IESCO spokesman said that IESCO does not agree with the figures given in the report regarding the company’s performance.

The spokesman said that in for FY 2018-2019 collection of bills from private customers remained 99.89 per cent while from government, the bills collection was 57.47 per cent and overall collection percentage was 88.13 per cent. The reason of less collection from government sector is AJK tariff dispute, the spokesman added.

Similarly regarding the Transmission and distribution losses (T&D) by IESCO, the NEPRA’s performance report said that while reviewing the individual figures of losses as reported by DISCOs, it is observed that GEPCO and FESCO have met with Regulator’s expectations followed by IESCO, K-Electric and MEPCO with slight difference.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company had the lowest losses of 8.86 per cent during FY2018-19 against the NEPRA’s allowed losses of 8.65 per cent. IESCO on the hand said that for FY 2018-2019 the losses were 8.69 per cent.