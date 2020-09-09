Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday stressed upon the universities to promote research on inclusiveness and play role in educating youth about peaceful Islamic values.

Speaking at an international conference titled ‘An Inclusive and Peaceful Society in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities’ organized by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) here at Faisal Masjid Campus he said that the government with the help of has been successful in creating peace and harmony in the society by pursuing dialogue and inclusiveness.

Shibli Faraz said “we have to make Pakistan a great country of great people where there is no place for hate, violence and extremism.” The minister said that dialogue, peaceful co-existence and tolerance are prerequisites to build an ideal society.

Shibli Faraz hailed IIUI for preparing an action plan for promotion of peace and peaceful coexistence in Pakistan which will be implemented in next five years. Talking about Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of IIU, he said this consensus document would provide guidance to promote patriotism and manage difficult issues in a peaceful manner.

Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, IIUI Rector said that university is focused to produce balanced human resource enlightened with the Islamic teachings. He hoped Paigham e Pakistan forum's 5 year plan of action for peace, cohesion and inclusiveness will be a source of peaceful inclusive society. He opined that peace and progress are hand to mingle.

Talking about the economic stability, he said we must prioritize peace as it is a prerequisite for a strong economy. The IIUI Rector stressed that the peace spoilers must be discouraged and they must be dealt with iron hands. He urged faculty and institutions to disseminate peace across society and utilize all modes in this regard.