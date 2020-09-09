US President Donald Trump told attendees of his Tuesday campaign rally that "nobody likes" Democratic vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and that she "could never be the first woman president" of the US.

"That would be an insult to our country," Trump expressed during his Tuesday campaign rally at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, speaking of a possible Harris presidency - in the event that Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden secures a November victory and then vacates his seat before his four-year term ends. 

"If our foreign adversaries were devising a scheme to cripple America, they could hardly do better than the Biden-Kamala Harris [ticket]," he said before giving his own play-by-play of her "free-fall" campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee. 

Trump's Tuesday remarks come amid his barrage of rhetoric leveled against Harris as a response to her recent comments about a COVID-19 vaccine hypothetically being approved by the Trump administration. 

Nawaz files petition in IHC against its orders of surrendering before the court

Speaking to CNN's Dana Bash, Harris argued that she would "not take [Trump] for his word" regarding such a vaccine and would need the drug to be backed by a "credible" source to consider it valid. 

"They'll be muzzled; they'll be suppressed; they will be sidelined," Harris told Bash, speaking of public health experts who would potentially speak out against the efficacy of a Trump-approved vaccine. 