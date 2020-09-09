Share:

islamabad - Two-time Grammy nominee Jennifer Lopez certainly stood out in colorful sweats as she went for a solo bike ride through Chelsea Piers on Manhattan’s West Side.

The 51 year old pop diva sported a red, yellow, and green tie-dye hoodie, matching joggers, and white Nike sneakers for her exercise session. Rather than buy a bicycle, Jennifer opted to pay for the public bike sharing system, Citi Bike provided by Lyft. Lopez gave her ponytail a big boost with hair extensions and she protected herself and others from the coronavirus by wearing a pink-and-green pastel face mask. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made cloth masks or face coverings mandatory for all public outings way back on April 15. As of recently, there have reportedly been over 241K confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York City leading to 23,721 deaths.