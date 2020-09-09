Share:

A Delegation of Handicrafts Association of Pakistan headed by Chairman HAP Mr. Fahad Barlas called on Ambassador of Jordan Maj Gen (R) Ibrahim Yala Almadni.

Former Chairman HAP, Mr.Khurshid Barlas, Senior Members Amin ur Rehman and Malik Mohsin Khalid also present on the occasion.

Maj Gen R Ibrahim Yala Almadni welcomed the delegation members and expressing his sentiments said that Jordan and Pakistan has long lasting brotherly relations. He appreciated the contributions of Handicrafts Association of Pakistan for organizing different activities for promotion of handicrafts and Tourism.

He assured all possible assistance in this behalf and said that businessmen would be facilitated. Mr. Fahad Barlas said that Jordan is a great tourist destination and had a great opportunity for Pakistan’s craft industry.

He said a large number of tourist visit Jordan for visiting dead sea, Petra and various historical sites. Pakistani handicrafts had great potential of export and depicts the traditional and cultural heritage of Pakistan. He also apprised Ambassador of Jordan about the current and future endeavors of HAP.

Mr. Khurshid Barlas talking on the occasion said that after COVID-19 affects there are equal opportunities for all the countries to promote trade and business relations and Pakistan would love to enhance the quantum of bilateral trade with brother country Jordan