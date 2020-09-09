Share:

islamabad - Kylie Jenner dug up some of her favorite photos from the past month and shared them to Instagram. Picking out some snaps, the makeup mogul posted a throwback album of her flashing her abs wearing an asymmetrical crop top and baggy red pants.

The 23 year old star could be seen posing against her toffee-colored Mercedes G-wagon in the snaps as she put on a flirty display for the camera. Kylie’s hourglass curves were on full display in the trendy ensemble. Complementing her red bottoms, the bombshell carried a fiery Bottega Veneta chain pouch. Kylie also shared an older snap with her fans, showing her modeling a black net bodysuit for a mirror selfie.

‘Going through old pics & found this little gem’, she wrote in the caption. Meanwhile a source recently revealed Kylie would consider having more children with Travis Scott.