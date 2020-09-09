Share:

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer has pledged to launch a massive campaign against land grabbers in the region.

“There is no place for land mafia and grabbers in the region and I will use my full force to keep them away from Rawalpindi region,” said RPO Imran Ahmer during a presser held at his office here yesterday.

He said that protecting lives and properties of public is the prime responsibility of the police and all resources should be used in the campaign and that assistance should be sought from the relevant departments to track down land grabbers, collect evidences against them and arrest them.

He said that there is no room for black sheep in the police department and he would take stern action against the corrupt officers.

“Those police officers and Jawans who sacrificed their lives for peace and rule of law are the assets of nation and the department and the blood of martyrs would not go waste,” he said.

He said that media and police are one soul and two hearts as rooting up crime from society could only be possible with mutual cooperation between media and police.

Meanwhile, RPO Imran Ahmer held a high level meeting in Police Lines to review the crime ratio in the region and the police performance in this regard.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Operations Rana Shohaib, Chief Traffic Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Akbar, Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar, Zia Uddin Ahmed, SP HQ Taimoor Khan, SDPOs/SHOs and investigation officers of HIU and other departments also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas briefed RPO that police under his command are working hard to maintain law and order situation in the district besides overwhelming the criminals and this struggle would be continued with the same pace and commitment in future.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Imran Ahmer said the positive attitude of police would deliver best to the public visiting police stations. He said misbehave and rudeness with citizens would not be tolerated.