LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Tuesday welcomed the government decision to reopen the educational institutions across the country. In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed said that reopening of educational institutions nearly after six months was appreciable. They said that reopening of businesses with observance of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) and now schools, colleges and universities were a progressive step to revive the economy as well as save precious time of students. The LCCI office-bearers said that students across the world were struggling to catch up with the timeline set for the examination year. They said that the LCCI was also in favour of reopening of all sectors of the economy with strict compliance of the SOPs. “Following the SOPs would definitely prevent the further spread of the pandemic without putting extra burden on the economy,” they added.