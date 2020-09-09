Share:

ISLAMABAD - Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Tuesday provided motorbikes to the vaccinators of health department to boost the routine vaccination in the federal capital under the Expanded Immunization Programme. According to World Health Organization (WHO) the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) in Pakistan annually targets around 5.8 million children aged below 1 year to protect against 8 vaccine-preventable diseases and 5.9 million pregnant women to protect them and their newborns from tetanus through routine immunization services.