LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday directed the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Vice Commissioner to prepare plan for providing Social Security benefits to the dependents of deceased secured workers even upon natural death and to amend the law accordingly.

He issued this direction while chairing a meeting held to review the progress of PESSI, here on Tuesday. PESSI Vice Commissioner Khalid Mehmood Malhi briefed the Minister regarding collection of Social Security Contribution, registration of new Units, Purchase of Medicine and Medical Equipments as well as latest progress on automation program.

The provincial minister said that unregistered units be covered on priority basis and special efforts be made to bring brick kiln workers under the domain of PESSI, adding that all the Chamber of Commerce be informed about automation program and positive steps be taken after getting suggestions of all stakeholders.

Later, talking to media the Labour Minister said that mechanism was being developed to facilitate the labourers of housing industry. He explained that all cases of marriage grant, death grant and scholarship had been finalized uptill 2018.

He said the Labour department was being computerized and many IT project were under process to improve the working condition of the department.

Ansar Majeed stated that online management system was established to monitor Social Security Hospital’s performance, adding that patients could registered their complaint with health complaint management system.

He said that to ensure payment of minimum wages, the proposal to transfer salary through mobile phones was also under consideration.

PESSI Medical Advisor Dr Nasir Jamal Pasha, DG (HQ) Muzafar Mohsin, DG (C&B), Babar Abbas Khan, Director Reforms Dr Fatima Asim, IT consultant Raheel Ashraf and Director (ICT) Irfan Latif attended the meeting.