Lahore - Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Director Sajid Gondal, who went missing from Islamabad last week, has returned home, said family and police sources. According to a private TV channel, Gondal himself took to Twitter to announce his return, saying: “I am back and safe, and I am thankful to all friends who were worried for me.” Police sources involved in investigation of his disappearance said the abductors had set him free. A family friend of Gondal also confirmed the news of his release. He was released near Rawat, a suburban area of the federal capital. Upon being freed, he contacted his family members through a phone call and informed them that he was arriving home shortly, the sources added. The investigation officer of the case will record Gondal’s statement on Wednesday (today). Gondal had gone missing on Thursday night and his car was found from Park Road in the capital the next morning. His wife had submitted a complaint of the incident at the Shahzad Town Police Station, expressing suspicion that her husband had been “kidnapped by unidentified persons”. She urged police to ensure his return, adding that the family “did not have any enmity”.