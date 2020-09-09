Share:

MIRPURKHAS - MQM-Pakistan district in-charge Khushi Muhammad Mughal, ex-MPA Fareed Ahmed, Kamran Shaikh, Saleem Memon and other party leaders have called upon the federal and Sindh governments to immediately announce development package for the rehabilitation of people affected by rains in district Mirpurkhas similar to the one announced for Karachi. Speaking at a press conference held here at a local press club on Tuesday, they demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce special package for the rehabilitation of calamity-hit people without any delay. They accused the Sindh government of depriving the fourth largest city of the province of any kind of development project, and added that issues like that of water shortage and faulty sewerage system still persisted. They said that around 1.8 million people lived in district Mirpurkhas, which was comprised of Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Tando Jan Muhammad, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Sindhri and other areas. MQM-P office-bearers were of the view that the district was being deliberately neglected by the provincial government since the latter wanted to politically victimize the people living here.