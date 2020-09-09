Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 23 billion through plea bargain in fake account cases.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has so far recovered over Rs 23 billion through plea bargain in fake account and illegal allotment of land cases besides sentencing 18 suspects and disqualifying them for 10 years under plea bargain laws.

As per report regarding fake account and illegal allotment of land cases, some 10 references have so far been filed from out of a total of 43 cases of fake account and allotment of land. As many as 52 suspects including former President Asif Ali Zardari,Faryal Talpur, Omni Group, Bilal Shaikh, Hussain Lawai had been arrested.

The arrest warrants of 64 accused in fake accounts cases have been issued. Of which 12 suspects had already been declared Proclaimed Offenders. As many as 12 cases were at investigation stage and inquiries of 21 cases were continuing right now.

The names of 186 suspects in same case have been put on Exit Control List (ECL). Former President Asif Ali Zardari has been nominated in four cases while former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been nominated in four cases.

Yousaf Raza Gilani and Faryal Talpur had been nominated in one case each, Anwar Majeed of Omni Group has been nominated in nine cases. More references would be filed as the NAB continue receiving documents from different departments and accused being turning as approvers in various cases.