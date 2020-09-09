Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Sa­been Gull Khan on Tuesday hailed the launch of national job portal by the feder­al government and hoped it would serve as a verified and authentic source of job advertisement to help educated unem­ployed youth.

Talking to media, she said that PTI gov­ernment was focusing on helping youth not only through its mega initiative of providing financing facility on easy terms to launch new businesses for self employment, but also making their access to government and private sector jobs advertisements easy through national job portal.

She said that initially, federal government jobs would be uploaded, however, later, provincial government would also be the part of data uploaded on the national job portal ‘www.njp.gov.pk’, she added.

The national job portal was recently launched by the National Information Tech­nology Board (NITB), government of Paki­stan, where people would be able to have access to job advertisements from public as well as private sector.