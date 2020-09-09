Nawaz files petition in IHC against its orders of surrendering before the court

Share:

Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has filed review petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against its orders to surrender before it in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference

The petition stated “ it is not possible for me to come to Pakistan at present.''

He also prayed the court to accept his plea for his appearance before the court through his representatives during the hearing of his appeal pleas.

“I request the court to withdraw its orders about my surrendering before the court”, he said.

The petition further said it was agreed in the affidavit that the government on its own would ascertain information about my health but federal government had not made an iota of effort in this regard. Federal government has no credible information about my health condition. Doctors too have not given any certificate that I am fit for travelling back to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif has attached medical reports with his petition.

It may be mentioned that the court during the hearing of Nawaz Sharif bail plea in Al-Azizia and Avenfield Reference on September 01 had ordered him to surrender before the court.