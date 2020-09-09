Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the assembly chambers on Tuesday and discussed the current political situation and administrative matters.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that PML-Q was a trusted ally of the PTI and both parties will continue to serve the masses.

“The relationship with the allied party will be stronger with every coming day”, he remarked.He also said that the two-year performance of the PTI government was evident to the people.

The conspirators, he said, were opposing the development of the province and their new drama in the garb of APC will fail. Ch Pervez Elahi stated that no hurdle will be allowed in the journey of public service and both parties will continue to work jointly for providing relief to the masses. He said public service was a collective agenda and there would be no compromise over it.