Peshawar - Efforts are underway to initiate one-window services for various stakeholders in the tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated Secretary Tourism, Sports, Culture and Archaeology Abid Majeed on Tuesday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a training course attended by those related to tourism industry in the province, the official said:

“For example, various authorities collect different taxes under different heads. But under the ease of doing business initiative, we will try to have one-window collection, so that all taxes are paid in one go through a single payment. Departments can then bifurcate their share at backend,” he added.

The training session in Peshawar was the 19th session on Corona prevention SOPs and organized by the KP Directorate of Tourist Services and World Bank-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Project (KIT) project in Naran, Kaghan, Nathiagali, Abbottabad, Swat, and Peshawar districts.

More than 800 participants, including tourist handlers, hoteliers, tour operators as well as members of the Rescue 1122 and other departments attended the training sessions.

KIT Project Director Tauseef Khalid, DG Directorate General of Tourist Services Ghulam Saeed, Director Archaeology Abdul Samad and representatives of hotel associations were also present on the occasion.

It merits a mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been pulling crowds of tourists since the government lifted the lockdown, prompting the tourism authorities to launch training sessions on safe tourism and Corona prevention.