Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 9 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 299,659. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,359.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 426 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 130,969 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,389 in Punjab, 36,711 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,780 in Islamabad, 13,402 in Balochistan, 2,340 in Azad Kashmir and 3,068 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,430 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,213 in Punjab, 1,256 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 177 in Islamabad, 73 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,825,040 coronavirus tests and 22,830 in last 24 hours. 286,506 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 544 patients are in critical condition.