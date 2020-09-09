Share:

KARACHI - Reiterating Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) support for the people of port city, party’s Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman announced on Tuesday that the party would hold a public gathering on September 27 as part of its ‘Aghaz-e- Huqooq-e-Karachi Movement.’

He said that people of the city could not be left alone at the mercy of rulers.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, Hafiz Naeem termed the Karachi Transformation Plan announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan a mere eyewash since, what according to him, there was no roadmap for its implementation. “Karachi for long has been facing multifarious civic and administrative issues and recent spells of rains have entirely exposed Sindh government as well as city government’s performance,” he argued.

JI Karachi ameer regretted that even after the passage of two weeks since rains have stopped, several localities in the city were still inundated while gutters were overflowing. “Almost the entire city was without electricity during monsoon showers, due to Karachi Electric’s (KE) faulty system while streets and roads turned into pools of water,” Hafiz Naeem lamented.

He stressed the need for enacting new laws and regulations for replacing Sindh Local Government Act. “At the same time fresh census should be held to ascertain actual population of the city which at present stands around 30 million,” JI Karachi ameer said, and added that holding of transparent local body elections was amongst party’s major demands.

He also demanded 15-year forensic audit of Karachi Electric by taking over its control, provision of compensation to traders and other consumers by providing relief to them in utility bills and abolishing quota system by ensuring hiring in government departments on merit.

Commenting on Karachi relief package, Hafiz Naeem said everybody was well aware of political parties’ wrongdoings.

The JI city chief announced that his party would hold a ‘historic’ public gathering on September 27 at Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

Dr Osama Razi, Muslim Pervaiz and Raja Arif Sultan, Deputy Secretary, Abdul Razziq Khan, Public Aid Committee President, Saifuddin, Junaid Mukati and Secretary Information Zahid Askari were also present on the occasion.