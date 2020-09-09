Share:

Police on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended a man over his alleged involvement in raping and murdering two sisters in Gujrat district of the Punjab province.

According to police, the accused sexually assaulted both sisters by claiming separately that he would marry them. "He was in a relationship with both the sisters without letting the other one know," they said adding that he later murdered them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat said that they have arrested the accused and would ensure that strict punishment is awarded to him over the crime.

Two days back, four people allegedly involved in a case pertaining to sexually assaulting and murdering a 14-year-old boy were killed on Monday during a police encounter in Faisalabad.

According to the details, the suspects were in police custody and were being taken to recover weapons from a house in Faisalabad when the police van was ambushed by eight armed men.

The suspects were killed when they tried to snatch the cops' guns and escape. Meanwhile, their eight accomplices managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

Those killed were identified as Sajjad, Allah Ditta, Abid Hussain and Khalid. Police officials that they were notorious criminal, adding that Abid Hussain and Khalid were wanted in 41 and 43 cases respectively.