MARDAN - The Mardan police on Tuesday arrested two members of a most wanted gang involved in ATM and bank robberies.

According to details, the arrested robbers were involved in many mega robberies in district Mardan and on the request of the locals police under the supervision of circle DSP Bashir Khan arrested two important members of the gang.

While talking to media persons, DSP Takht Bhai circle Bashir Khan Yousafzai said the gang was on the wanted list of the Mardan police as they were involved in many robbery cases. He said they looted many poor citizens in different places and police had received multiple complaints regarding their activities.

DSP Bashir Khan maintained that police had recovered a total of Rs.1.2 million from the robbers. He said the gang was active in many tehsils of Mardan including Takht Bhai and Katlang.

Bashir Khan concluded that all amount looted by the robbers would be given back to the victims through a formal way.