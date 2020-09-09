Share:

SIALKOT - A professor of Govt Jinnah Islamia College Si­alkot was shot dead while his three compan­ions sustained bullet injuries in a village of Pasrur tehsil on Tuesday.

According to police, Islamic Studies Prof Sajjad Kareemi along with his three com­panions went to see his land in Paropi Nagra village when his rival Rana Usman allegedly opened indiscriminate fire.

As a result, Prof Sajjad Kareemi died on the spot while three others identified as Shahbaz, Abid and Nadeem sustained bullet injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to Pasrur Civil Hospital. A case has been regis­tered against the accused.

ONE KILLED, THREE INJUREDIN ROOF COLLAPSE

A youth died while his three siblings sus­tained serious injuries when roof of their mud house collapsed at Fatehgarh locality on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Hamid Sarfraz (23) died on the spot while his two sisters Aleena, Ayesha and brother Asad suffered multiple injuries. The rescuers of Rescue 1122 pulled out the victims from the debris and shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Me­morial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.