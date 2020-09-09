Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that youth were a valuable asset of the country and provision of quality education and research facilities to them was priority of his government.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting regarding reforms in higher education institutions at KP House Islamabad. The meeting co-chaired by the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also attended by Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Secretary Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other concerned authorities.

The Chief Minister said that his government was not only committed but also taking drastic measures to bring higher education institutions in line with the needs of modern era. He said education and health sectors were the top most priorities of provincial government. Solid steps would be taken to improve the educational and research activities and administrative and financial matters of the universities, he added.

Mahmood Khan said his government would go all-out to ensure provision of best facilities for quality research and education so that the young generation could be trained and prepared to meet the challenges of modern era. Provincial government was also striving to introduce innovative ideas by utilizing latest technology in the education sector. In order to provide strong base to the young generation of the province sufficient resources had been allocated in the current financial budget for upgradation of educational institutes at primary and secondary level as well as development and reforms projects in the sector of education, he added.