ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 41,985.19 points as compared to 42,295.75 points on the last working day, with negative change of 310.56 points (0.73%). A total of 884,370,174 shares were traded compared to the trade of 748,896,769 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs27.930 billion as compared to Rs23.684 billion during last trading day. As many as 431 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 120 recorded gain and 293 sustained losses whereas the shares prices of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 134,038,500 shares and price per share of Rs23.15, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 66,005,500 and price per share of Rs13.22 and Power Cement with a volume of 58,050,000 and price per share of Rs10.85. Rafhan MaizeXD recorded maximum increase of Rs250 per share, closing at Rs8,550 whereas Jubile Life Ins XD was runner up with the increase of Rs32.18 per share, closing at Rs473.58.