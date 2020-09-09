Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department has decided to introduce Human Resource Management Information (HRMI) System through which the attendance and work of every employee will be monitored. A meeting was held with the senior officers at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government Ahmed Javed Qazi on Tuesday. Various aspects of the HRMI System were briefed and discussed in the meeting. The Secretary LG&CD said that the HRMI System would improve decision making and efficiency in departmental affairs.

He said that the data of all employees of the department had been computerised and soon the system would be introduced in the province with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board. He said that after Baldia Online App, HRMI system would also help the department to adapt to the modern requirements of digitization with the main objective of making the department more useful and efficient for the public.