Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has transferred the Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir and posted Inam Ghani, a grade-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) as new Provincial Police Chief.

The outgoing IGP Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir, a grade-22 officer of PSP has been posted as Secretary Narcotics Division. The outgoing Secretary Narcotics Division Allah Din Khawaja, a grade-22 officer of PSP has been posted as Member Waqafi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat with immediate effect.

According to the sources, former IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir was not happy with the appointment of Umar Shiekh as Lahore Police Chief and recorded his protest to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in this regard.

They said Shoaib Dastgir was not taken on board in recent transfers and postings of several DPOs and CCPO Lahore last week. He also brought the issue into the notice of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was not attending office from last three days in protest.

Sources disclosed that Establishment Division had moved three names for the appointment of new IGP Punjab including Kaleem Imam, IGP ICT Aamir Zulifqar and Additional Inspector General Punjab Inam Ghani and it issued the notification of Inam Ghani with the approval of PM.

PTI governemt has already transferred and posted five IGP Punjab including Kaleem Imam, Muhammad Tahir, Amjad Javeed Saleemi, Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz and Shoaib Dastgeer during its tenure.

Last week, the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has also shown the reservations on the appointment of Umar Shiekh as CCPO Lahore.

Our Staff Reporter adds from Lahore: Punjab Additional IGP Tariq Masood Yasin has applied for ‘leave’ after the abrupt transfer of IGP Dastgir. In his letter, Tariq also pointed out that he would not work under a junior police officer who has been appointed a the police chief

New IGP Inam Ghani

Inam Ghani, who has been posted as Inspector General of Police Punjab, is one of the most professional, capable, honest and dutiful police officers in the Pakistan Police Service. Inam Ghani was holding the post of Additional IG South Punjab at the time of his posting as IGP while he had earlier held the post of Additional IG Operations Punjab, says a handout issued by IGP office here on Tuesday.

Inam Ghani hails from Malakand district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He joined the Pakistan Police Service in 1989 as ASP. He belongs to the 17th Common. He holds MA Political Science, LLB and LLM degrees.

At the beginning of his career, Inam Ghani served at CSA and National Police Academy, Islamabad. He served as SP (UT), ADOFC, ASP People’s Colony Faisalabad, ASP City Faisalabad, ASP Nawankot, Lahore, after which he served on the UN Mission in Mozambique on behalf of Pakistan.