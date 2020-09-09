Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that providing opportunities of quality education is among foremost priority of the incumbent government. Chairing a review meeting here on actions being taken for promotion of Higher Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Prime Minister said provision of quality education plays a key role in development and prosperity of the nation. He directed to ensure equal opportunities of higher and primary education, action on merit, and provision of facilities to teachers and students.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing over implementation of steps and future strategy regarding roadmap for the promotion of higher education in the province.

The meeting was apprised of the provision of quality education in the universities of the province, enforcement of merit policy, encouragement of brilliant students, the proposed steps for the visible betterment of the organizational affairs and restoration of infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Governor KPK Shah Farman, Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan, PM’s Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Higher Education Commission Tariq Binori, KPK CM’s Advisor on HEC Khaleeq ur Rehman, Chief Secretary KPK, different serving Vice Chancellors, former Chancellors and senior officials.

Professor Dr Attaur Rehman also attended the meeting via video link.