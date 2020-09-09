Share:

Radio Pakistan has chalked out special programmes to pay homage to founder of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death Anniversary on 11th of September.

A Marathon transmission will be arranged by Radio Pakistan News and Current Affairs Channel in which special talks, discussions and national songs will be part of the transmission.

Radio Pakistan Islamabad will broadcast "speech-the role of women in the building of nation in the light of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision." in programme Sukhi Ghar at 11:05 a.m.

Special feature based on the excerpts from speeches of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with title "Quaid-e-Azam aur Kashmir" will be telecast at 3:05 p.m. while at 4:05 p.m a discussion "Quaid Aur Aaj Ka Pakistan" will also run at national Hook- up. In addition, special reports based on activities held across the country regarding death Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be also broadcast at 10:05 pm.