Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh CM on Law and Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that recent heavy rains had wreaked havoc in 20 districts of Sindh, prompting the provincial government to declare these districts calamity-hit so that relief work could start there at the earliest.

While addressing a press conference here at the Committee Room of Sindh Assembly, Murtaza Wahab said that rains had affected 500,000 families and 2.5 million people besides destroying crops over one million acres of land.

He said relief camps had been set up to accommodate calamity-hit people where food was provided to them besides other items.

He said that Red Line was a mass transit scheme and work on it would start in next three to four months. “Its design has been prepared and work on Malir Expressway was also about to begin,” he informed.

PPP leader said that since many places were still under water Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and ministers were working to drain it out. “Iftikhar Shalawani is a good officer. I am hopeful that he will handle matters better as an administrator,” he said.

Wahab said that rainwater had been pumped out at many places. “The situation is bad as it is a 40-year-old problem and we cannot solve it immediately,” he underscored.