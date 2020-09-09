Share:

LARKANA - The activists of Awami Tahreek (AT) took out a rally from Pakistani Chowk which after marching through major roads reached Jinnah Bagh here on Tuesday against settlement of outsiders, Karachi Committee and Sindh government’s failure to properly look after flood affectees of Sindh. The protesters which included men and women also held a demonstration and shouted slogans while holding party flags, banners and placards in their hands. Advocate Sajid Mahesar, Mahnoor Malah, Mehran Sindhi, Habiba Noonari, Naveed Kalhoro, Zulfiqar Mirani and others while addressing the participants said that prime minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali must tell the nation under what law and constitution Karachi Committee has been made.