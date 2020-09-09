Share:

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that Centre is withholding Sindh’s rightful share to NFC Award from last three years.

Addressing a press conference, Bilawal Bhutto assured people that Sindh government stand with them in these testing times and said that he is pointing out issues of masses from last three years.

PPP Chairman said that Mirpur Khas received the heaviest rainfall and the city was completely submerged due to floods. He added that the rains caused the most damage in interior Sindh and urged federal government to provide relief to the victims and farmers on an emergency basis.

Bilawal said just like Karachi is the hub of economy, agriculture was the backbone of the economy.

The PPP chairman said that heavy losses were suffered due to the recent rains and floods in Sindh. He added that the problems multiplied as the people were coming out of the losses they had faced due to the coronavirus and locusts attack.

“Relief should be provided to the poor farmers,” said Bilawal. He added that the government may not provide relief to large landlords but should provide it to the poor farmers.

Reacting to PM Imran’s Karachi visit, Bilawal urged him to stay in Sindh like Murad Ali Shah and his team and visit flood and rain affected areas instead of just a five hour long visit.

He also maintained that Sindh is contributing Rs800 billion in Karachi package and out of Rs1.1 trillion, Centre is only contributing Rs100 billion.