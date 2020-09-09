Share:

FAISALABAD - Six members of a family including a woman and her children had to be hospitalised after they consumed toxic milk in the area of Millat Town police station. A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that a family drank milk after taking their meal at night in Bhaiwala. The milk was reportedly toxic. Due to which, the condition of 50-year-old Shakeela, wife of Shafiq, her daughter 22-year-old Sundas, son 23-year-old Salman, 15-year-old Umair and 25-year-old Tehmina wife of Ehsan, started deteriorating. They called in Rescue 1122, which shifted the victims to an area hospital.