A garage facing the Mars Yard at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

This vehicle system test bed (VSTB) rover was built in a warehouse like assembly room not far from the Mars Yard — an area that simulates the Red Planet’s surface — and enables the mission team to test how hardware and software will perform before they transmit commands to the real rover on Mars. It also goes by the name OPTIMISM (Operational Perseverance Twin for Integration of Mechanisms and Instruments Sent to Mars).

The Perseverance rover’s astrobiology mission will search for signs of ancient microbial life.

It will also characterize the planet’s climate and geology, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first planetary mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and dust). Subsequent missions, currently under consideration by NASA in cooperation with the European Space Agency, would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these cached samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis.