Share:

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, ranked No. 9 in the world, has advanced to the 2020 US Open semifinals.

The 2018 US Open champion beat American Shelby Rogers 6-3 and 6-4 to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

The 22-year-old will face US' Jennifer Brady in the next round.

Meanwhile, in men's singles, German Alexander Zverev defeated Croatia's Borna Coric 6-1, 7-6, 7-6 and 6-3 to reach the semifinals.

In another quarterfinals game, Spanish Pablo Carreno Busta beat Denis Shapovalov from Canada 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 0-6 and 6-3. He will take on Zverev in the semis.