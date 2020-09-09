Share:

Rawalpindi - The Ramna police have arrested social media influencer Hareem Shah along with her female accomplice Aisha Naz over charges of allegedly kidnapping a woman over a monetary dispute from the federal capital, sources informed yesterday.

Both the accused were later on moved to Police Station Women where the investigators released them after brief detention after the applicant namely Dil Jan submitted in written that she had resolved the dispute with the two ladies Hareem Shah and Aisha Naz, they said.

As a precautionary measures, SHO Women ASI Farzana also sent surety bonds to the court of area magistrate under sections 107/150 of Cr.P.C (Security for keeping peace in the other cases), the sources said.

According to the sources, the famous TikTok star and model Hareem Shah along with his friend Aisha Naz had contracted a deal with another lady Dil Jan against Rs 200,000 for giving the company to a man in a local hotel in Rawalpindi. However, both the ladies managed to escape from the hotel after receiving the said amount while Dil Jan managed to snatch purse of fleeing Hareem Shah.

Later on, Hareem Shah and Aisha Naz along with their unknown male accomplice allegedly kidnapped Dil Jan in a car and took her to Islamabad, they said.

The sources said the Ramna police came into action after relatives of Dil Jan alerted Rescue 15 and arrested Hareem Shah along with her friend and recovered Dil Jan from their captivity.

In the meanwhile, the investigators of Ramna Police shifted the ladies to Women police station for further action.

The sources disclosed that some influential persons jumped into the arena to secure the release of both the ladies Hareem and Aisha after a settlement took place between the applicant and the two accused social media influencers.

The police investigators released the accused after submitting Qalandaras under sections 107/150 of Cr.P.C to the court of area magistrate.

SP City (Zone) Umer Khan when contacted by The Nation confirmed that Ramna police arrested Hareem Shah and Aisha Naz on charges of abducting another woman Dil Jan. He said, later on the women appeared before the police investigators and said that they had a monetary dispute which they had resolved with mutual understanding and none of them wanted to pursue the legal proceeding.

The SP said police had submitted surety bonds to the court of area magistrate to ensure peace in future in this case.