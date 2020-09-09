Share:

Praising Morocco’s “constructive attitude” toward solving the crisis in Libya, Turkey is closely following Libyan talks hosted by its North African neighbor, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

From the beginning, Turkey has pushed for a political process in line with UN Security Council resolutions implemented and embraced by Libyans, said ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement.

“We are closely following the Libya dialogue meeting held in the city of Bouznika, Morocco,” Aksoy said.

“Morocco hosted the Libya Political Agreement talks signed in 2015 and ratified by UN Security Council Resolution 2259,” the statement added.

“Turkey has supported these talks; [Foreign Minister] Mevlut Cavusoglu personally participated in the signing ceremony of the Agreement,” the statement said.

“We appreciate Morocco's constructive attitude towards a solution to the crisis in Libya,” the statement added.

Libya’s rival sides met in Bouznika on Sunday.

The same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj met in Istanbul to discuss developments in Libya, bilateral relations, and regional issues.

Libya’s Government of National Accord, founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement in the wake of the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has faced a number of challenges, including attacks by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

In recent months, however, it has turned the tide against Haftar's forces.

Turkey supports the internationally recognized government based in the capital Tripoli and a non-military resolution of the crisis.

Turkish E.Med drills in line with NATO: Top diplomat

The Turkish foreign minister on Tuesday affirmed that all activities of Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean are in line with NATO regulations.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Congolese counterpart Jean-Claude Gakosso, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: "Our drills [in the Eastern Mediterranean] are conducted within the framework of NATO rules."

Cavusoglu's remarks came in response to a question regarding Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias' statements claiming that Turkey is carrying out "exercises with live ammunition".

Cavusoglu further addressed Athens' unwillingness for dialogue to ease tensions and recalled reconciliation initiatives by the EU and NATO.

"Greece made it clear that it is not in favor of dialogue by saying 'no' to the recent [reconciliation] initiatives," he noted.

Top Turkish diplomat further stressed the necessity of having a principled stance and acting honestly and called on Greece to come the negotiation table.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey -- the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean -- has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

Dialogue for sharing these resources fairly will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.

Turkey-Greece military delegation talks delayed

A meeting between Turkish and Greek military delegations, initially planned for Tuesday at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss methods for reducing risks of incidents in the Eastern Mediterranean, was rescheduled for Sept. 10.

According to Turkish National Defense Ministry sources, the technical talks -- planned after a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg -- is postponed to Sept.10 by the NATO Military Committee.