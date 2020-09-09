Share:

The president of Turkey on Tuesday praised his country's dialogue with Iran to find possible solutions to problems in their shared region.

"Dialogue between Turkey and Iran has played a determinant role in resolving many regional problems," said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council.

"I believe our cooperation will return to its previous levels as the epidemic subsides," Erdogan said at the meeting, which was being held via video link and co-chaired by himself and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

Turkey's Communications Directorate had said in a statement on Monday: "During the Council meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran will be reviewed, and steps aimed at further enhancing the cooperation in light of the new circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be discussed.”

It added that both sides were expected to exchange views on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international matters at the meeting.

The council had convened last in 2018 in the capital Ankara.

Top Turkish, Azerbaijani officials meet in Istanbul

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Monday met with Azerbaijan's presidential aide to discuss regional issues and bilateral relations.

After a one-on-one meeting, Altun and Hikmet Hajiyev, who is also foreign policy chief for Azerbaijan's Presidency, addressed media representatives in Istanbul.

Altun said that both countries were faced with various "threats to their vital interests", according to a statement from Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

Referring to former Azerbaijani President Haydar Aliyev's maxim of "two states, one nation", Altun said the leaders of both states had shown the world their deep-rooted friendship.

Altun went on to say that Turkey and Azerbaijan want to further strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the fields of politics, economy, culture, and security.

“In this atmosphere of chaos and turbulence where the international order is almost about to collapse and the new world order is yet to be established, as is the case in every other area, we can only win in the area of communications only if we are together,” Altun said.

He said that building new partnerships between Turkey and Azerbaijan "is not a choice but an obligation" taking into account the global conditions.

The two sides also agreed to establish a joint media platform to inform people and dissipate rumors and propaganda.

Altun said both the public and private sectors could create content for television, radio and digital platforms.

For his part, Haliyev said Azerbaijan is very pleased with the achievements of Turkey in all areas, ranging from economy to foreign policy.

“Our goal is to further develop and strengthen our fraternity,” he said.

He said that Azerbaijan and Turkey will make important gains from the close cooperation and coordination of the public and private sector institutions in the fields of media and communications.