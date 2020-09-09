Share:

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plan to sign a normalization agreement at the White House during a ceremony Sept. 15, American officials said Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Zayad will likely lead delegations from both nations, according to anonymous White House officials who spoke to The Associated Press.

US President Donald Trump will host the event either on the South Lawn, Rose Garden or inside, depending on weather conditions, said the officials.

Israeli Channel 12 News reported Monday that arrangements were underway between the UAE, US and Israel to organize a grand signing ceremony in Washington on Sept. 22 in the presence of Trump, Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

On Aug. 13, the UAE and Israel announced a US-brokered agreement to normalize relations, including opening embassies in each other's territory.

The Palestinian Authority and resistance factions denounced the deal, saying it does not serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of Palestinians.

The Palestinian Authority said any deal with Israel should be based on the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative on the principle of "land for peace" and not "peace for peace" as Israel claims.