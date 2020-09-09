Share:

ISLAMABAD - The US Embassy in Islamabad, in partnership with the American Institute of Pakistan Studies, yesterday hosted a virtual series engaging US academics and Pakistani students preparing for the Civil Service exam.

The six sessions led by American professors from renowned US universities focused on topics suggested by students and Central Superior Service (CSS) exam coaching academies, while keeping in mind the Civil Service American History exam, which is an optional but popular subject among applicants.

There was great enthusiasm among hundreds of students who proactively engaged the US experts in the Q&A sessions after each lecture, said a US embassy statement.

“We were pleased to be able to support Pakistanis preparing for the very prestigious civil service exam and wish these future leaders all the best on the exam and with their careers in public service,” said US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler.

“We at the American Institute of Pakistan Studies were delighted to cooperate with the United States Embassy in Islamabad to organize the CSS speaker series on American culture and politics,” said AIPS President Dr. Farhat Haq. “We showcased some of the best scholars and teachers of American history and politics, and these scholars were impressed by the depth of engagement of Pakistani participants.”

American speakers included Dr. Eric Kasper, University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, who presented on the US Constitution, Dr. Andre Audette, Monmouth College, on the US Congress and US Presidential Elections; Dr. Dianne Pinderhughes, University of Notre Dame, on the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. Courtney Fullilove, Wesleyan University, on The Forces that Shaped Modern America; and Dr. Stacy Cordery, Iowa State University, on US Society and Culture.