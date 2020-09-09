Share:

ISLAMABAD - Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Tuesday said that United States was the obstacle in Iran-Pakistan ties.

The envoy attended a meeting entitled ‘Iran-Pakistan Relations’ and delivered a speech at National Defense University at the invitation of the President NDU.

Military commanders, Pakistani and foreign students and a delegation from the embassy of Iran attended the meeting.

Ambassador Hosseini said: “Iran and Pakistan, as two important countries in the region, can promote regional cooperation in bilateral and multilateral forums, and in particular we can use the capacity of regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization), D8 (8 Developing countries) and the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) to help us resolve the current crises in the near future and establish lasting peace and security in the region.”

He criticised the hostile actions of the US against Iran, including imposition of illegal and oppressive sanctions and the pressure on Iran’s neighbours and trading partners.

The envoy predicted that new coalitions and new positive developments would take place, and that we would soon see fundamental changes as the transfer of power from west to east accelerated.

Hosseini added: “What we need to do in Pakistan and Iran is a strong resistance against all forms of unilateralism and coercive measures, which is an example of the latest struggles of a half-dead hegemony for the continuation of its survival.”

The Ambassador congratulated the audience and the people of Pakistan on the National Defense Day of Pakistan and cherished the coincidence of this meeting with such a day.

He also described the most important regional and global developments and their effects on the security of Iran and its relations with the countries of the region.

He said: “In this regard, the negative effects of foreign interventions of extra-regional countries on the security of countries in the region, including Afghanistan and Yemen are evident.”

He said the US military presence in the Persian Gulf region had increased security risks.

The Iranian Ambassador also spoke the issue of Palestine and normalization of relations between some Islamic countries and the occupier regime of Israel, one of the most important issues that need a just solution and resistance to the demands of this villainous regime and its supporters.

Hosseini also commented on relations between Iran and Pakistan, including the historical and cultural relations between the two Islamic nations and the great potential for cooperation between the two countries.

He cited unilateral US sanctions and pressure from third parties as the main obstacles to the full realization of these capacities, including in the project of transferring Iranian gas to Pakistan and complementary activities in Chabahar and Gwadar ports.

He expressed hope that the two countries would cooperate with other options. For example, to make exchange or barter trade more operational so that the two nations can benefit from the results of the efforts made to expand relations.

The Iranian Ambassador also referred to the negative effects of the outbreak of coronavirus on the health and economy of the countries, and called for bilateral and regional cooperation to improve the common economy in after Covid-19 era.

At the end, Hosseini described the relations between Iran and Pakistan as inseparable and stable and expressed hope that the two nations would lead to progress and prosperity through acceleration of bilateral and regional convergence.