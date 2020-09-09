Share:

KARACHI - Police in Karachi have arrested more suspects from the neighbourhood where five-year-old Marwahh had lived, increasing the tally of arrested suspects to 16 in rape and murder case.

According to details, local police have said that all suspects, who have been taken into custody, are neighbours of the deceased girl and were living in rented houses without families.

DNA tests of the suspects were also conducted to identify the culprit behind the brutal killing of the minor girl, and according to the police, the finalization of DNA reports could take several days.

Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab also confirmed that fresh arrests in the rape-cum-murder case of five-year-old Marwahh.

During his visit to the family of the rape victim in Old Sabzi Mandi area of the city along with SSP East, Murtaza Wahab conveyed his condolences to her family, and said that he could feel the pain of the family.

While assuring Marwah’s family of Sindh government’s complete support, the provincial government spokesman said that the culprits involved in the barbaric act of raping and torching the minor girl would be brought to justice.

“We will make an example of these people who committed atrocity on a child by ensuring they get maximum penalty,” he assured. The spokesman said that he had discussed the issue with Additional IG Karachi so that the perpetrators are caught and given exemplary punishment. “I have also asked for establishment of a criminal database of sexual offenders and drug peddlers to be made,” he said in a message posted on his Twitter account.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman also visited Marwah’s family along with other party leaders.

PTI leaders expressed condolences to the girl’s parents. PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman sought details of the incident from the girl’s parents.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that the incident with Marwah was highly reprehensible. We demand the Sindh government to take action against those who killed Marwah. Those who brutally abused and killed innocent Marwah do not deserve to be called human beings. He assures speedy delivery of justice to the girl’s family.

Khurram Sher Zaman further added that PPP leaders including Bilawal, Asif Zardari and Murad Ali Shah did not reach here. We have not come to politicize this issue. Sindh government should take Marwah’s family into confidence. We are in touch with the police, police is doing their job. The law must be strictly enforced to prevent such incidents. He further said the leadership of PTI Karachi equally shared grief of the girl’s family.