BADIN - To remind people of the importance of World Literacy Day, Thar Education Alliance (TEA) in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and the District Education Department, Government of Sindh organised a programme on Tuesday. This year, Literacy Day assumes even more significance amid the COVID-19 crisis. The mode and focus of learning have changed as virtual classrooms have replaced the routine ones and online interactions have replaced face to face discussions. Literacy missions across the world have suffered a setback as reaching out to millions of children in poorer countries has become tough online, say experts. As Ministry of Education has announced to reopen all schools in phases from September 15th, it has also made taking precautionary measures mandatory. The plenary discussion highlighted key opportunities and bottlenecks in education system, including enrollment of students, academic year’s planning, retention policy, strategies to cover the syllabus in a very short time period, and more. Speaking on the occasion, District Education Officer (DEO) Secondary Ghulam Nabi Sahar said that the Education Department officials and teachers were making preparations to reopen schools, contingent upon compliance with the SOPs.